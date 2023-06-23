Friday June 23, 2023 – Reno Omokri has pointed out that marriage is an institution and one that is not an achievement.

In a post shared on Twitter, Reno opined that marriage doesn’t complete anyone.

According to him, a person is complete because of who God made them to be and not who they are with.

His post reads;

”Marriage is an institution. It is not an achievement. It does not complete you. It should not even complete you.

You are complete because of who God made you, not because of who you are with. So if marriage comes during this brief gift of time that we call life, grab it and be happy.

But if it does not arrive, leave it and still be joyful. Life without a husband, wife, and children is still life. Enjoy it!”