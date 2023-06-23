Friday June 23, 2023 – Two of the world’s richest men Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have decided to quit their beef on social media and settle in a cage.

The Tech titans who have been in a fierce business rivalry, are now offering to fight each other in a cage.

Zuckerberg owns Meta formerly known as Facebook while Musk owns Tesla, Space X and Twitter.

In a hardly believable exchange that has taken place over the last couple of days, Musk said;

“I’m up for a cage match if he is” in response to a Twitter thread mocking Zuckerberg’s recent new found love for martial arts technique, jiu jitsu, which he has been posting on Instagram.

Zuckerberg on Wednesday, June 21 posted on his Instagram page a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with caption “Send Me Location.”

Musk then took to Twitter to respond to Zuckerberg’s Instagram post with “Vegas Octagon” – presumably his preferred location – before adding “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

Whether it’s a joke or the two multi-billionaires are really serious is still unknown as at press time.

