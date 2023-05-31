Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 31, 2023 – Mason Greenwood’s future at Manchester United could be decided by stakeholders and club executives as an investigation into his position at Old Trafford continues.

The England striker is currently suspended from his United duties while an internal investigation continues after charges of rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm were dropped against him.

Manager Erik ten Hag hinted on Monday that the 21-year-old could still have a career at the Premier League giants, but admitted that the decision is not up to him.

The Duthcman told the Times: ‘[He] showed in the past that he is capable of doing that [scoring goals for United].’

United’s investigation could be wrapped up during the summer, however, club stakeholders are then set to be asked for their opinion on Greenwood’s position, according to the Mirror.

Those likely to be spoken to include commercial partners and supporters and members of the women’s team to ensure a company-wide agreement has been made.

The United academy product has been unable to train or play for the club since being arrested in 2022 and won’t be able to return until the club give him permission to do so.

Greenwood has reportedly told some of his friends that he doesn’t see himself playing for Man United again.

A potential career resurrection could be offered by Italian side Juventus who have recently been linked with making an offer for Greenwood.

The forward, who has scored 36 goals in 130 games apparently met with club officials back in February to discuss the next steps.

However, United have reportedly held off on making a decision on the player’s future until the end of the season in a bid to not detract Ten Hag’s side from achieving their aims.

United’s season will conclude on Saturday when they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley.