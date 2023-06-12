Monday June 12, 2023 – Marcus Rashford has reportedly split from his childhood sweetheart fiancée Lucia Loi.

The Manchester United and England footballer, 25, got engaged in May last year but according to DailyMail, ‘the relationship ran its course’, with the pair remaining ‘very close friends’.

It comes as the Manchester United player has since been spotted partying with a number of girls on a night out in Miami, Florida, and was seen returning with one of the group to his hotel at 5am in pictures obtained by The Sun.

The sportsman jetted out to the Sunshine State this week and is said to have enjoyed the company of a number of bikini-clad women by the pool.

A source has told MailOnline of the split: ‘Marcus and Lucia haven’t been together for a number of months. It’s nothing complicated; the relationship ran its course and they remain very close friends, and have a lot of mutual respect for one another.’

‘Marcus is laser-focused on the next phase of his football career and is putting all of his focus in to that. He is about to come back to the UK after a successful trip coaching kids in Miami, and heads to England’s training camp this week.’

While in Miami it was claimed he had an exclusive cabana with private five-star hospitality service.

He is said to have chatted to the girls while enjoying champagne and food which was delivered to his table.

An onlooker told the publication: ‘Pretty girls were flocking to Marcus at the hotel.’

Sources have now said Marcus and Lucia went their separate ways around two months ago.

On Thursday this week, Marcus enjoyed a night out at nightclub Mr Jones, returning to his hotel with a girl and his minder at about 5am.

Marcus and Lucia got engaged in May last year and jetted off on holiday together as recent as three months ago.

He proposed on a postseason getaway in California after had been dating since the age of 15 when they were pupils at Ashton on Mersey school in Greater Manchester.