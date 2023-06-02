Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 2, 2023 – Manchester United are set to pay Harry Maguire £10million pay-off to leave the club this summer.

Saturday’s FA Cup final is likely to be Maguire’s last game as a United player with the 30-year-old captain set for a place on the bench against Manchester City at Wembley.

Manchester United paid £80m for Maguire to sign him from Leicester in 2019, but he is now valued at closer to £30m due to his age and the fact he is two-thirds of the way through a six-year contract.

Maguire has another two years left on the £190,000-a-week deal, and it’s anticipated that he would earn only half that amount at a new club – leaving United to foot a £10m wage bill to get him off their books.

England manager Gareth Southgate warned last week that Maguire’s lack of first-team football at United cannot ‘continue forever’ if he wants to hold down an international place.

And Ten Hag spoke about the player’s predicament on Monday, admitting ‘that no-one would be happy with this situation – he is not as well’.

The United boss says it’s up to Maguire to make a decision about his future, and club sources echoed those comments on Wednesday night.

Maguire is one of a number of players facing an uncertain future at United after the Cup Final with question marks hanging over Anthony Martial, Fred, Scott McTominay, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.