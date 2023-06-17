Saturday June 17, 2023 – Manchester United have has included Mason Greenwood on the club’s official list of retained players for the 2023-24 season.

Erik ten Hag’s side on Friday published their list of retained players and included Greenwood, who remains suspended by the Red Devils due to an ongoing international investigation.

It was gathered that Greenwood’s inclusion reflects the fact that he is under contract at Old Trafford until 2025, and is not an indication of the outcome of an internal club investigation after the Crown Prosecution Service dropped charges of attempted rape and assault against him in February.

United still haven’t made a decision over Greenwood’s future, but it was revealed last week that one of the options under consideration is loaning the 21-year-old to a foreign club next season – with Italy, Turkey, or Spain among the options.

Greenwood, who has two years left on his £75,000-a-week deal at Old Trafford, was suspended by United when the allegations were first made last January and he remains out of the picture.