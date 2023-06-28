Wednesday June 28, 2023 – Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic on a four-year deal worth £ 25 million, becoming the club’s first signing of the window.

The deal will keep the Croatia international at the Etihad until the summer of 2027.

The English champions first opened discussions with their Premier League rivals at the beginning of June, ahead of Kovacic’s international duty.

The 29-year-old midfielder will replace outgoing midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who has joined Barcelona as a free agent after a final record-breaking season as club captain.

Kovacic joined Chelsea on loan from Real Madrid during the 2018-19 season and was later bought permanently by the west London club.

Upon signing, Kovacic was effusive in his praise for the club and their manager, Pep Guardiola.

‘This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City,’ he said.

‘Anyone who has watched this team under Pep knows how good they are – for me, they are the best in the world. The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there.

‘To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer. I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep’s management I can become a better player, which is really exciting for me.

‘My plan now is to rest for a few weeks before coming back to Manchester to prepare for the new season. I want to help this club stay at the top and win more trophies.’

Man City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain added; ‘Mateo is an excellent footballer,’ Begiristain said. ‘He can play as a 6 or an 8, has plenty of experience at top level clubs and he understands the Premier League.

‘It was a very simple decision to bring him to City because he has the tactical and technical qualities we are looking for in a midfielder.

‘He is someone we have monitored for a very long time and always we were impressed whenever we watched him.

‘I am delighted he is here. This is a great signing for this club, and I am very excited to watch what he can do with Pep and the rest of our backroom team.’