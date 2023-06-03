Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday June 3, 2023 – Manchester City have won the FA cup after captain Ilkay Gundogan’s double put Pep Guardiola’s side on track for the treble with a 2-1 win over Manchester United.

Manchester United’s ambitions to thwart their neighbours in the first cup final between the Manchester clubs got off to a nightmare, when Gundogan scored a sumptuous volley from Erling Haaland’s pass after 16 seconds — the fastest goal in this showpiece, breaking Roberto Di Matteo’s record for Chelsea against Middlesbrough in 1997.

Defensive midfielder Rodri almost doubled City’s lead shortly afterwards but his effort went narrow. United were level just after thirty minutes when the VAR ruled that Jack Grealish had committed handball leading to Bruno Fernandes goal from the penalty spot.

United gained the ascendancy while Pep Guardiola’s side struggled for their usual rhythm but in the second half, Gundogan met a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick, this time with his left foot, a shot which passed through David de Gea’s right hand just seven minutes into the second half.

Gundogan almost scored a hat-trick when De Gea saved from Haaland and he dispatched the rebound from an offside position.

United are the only English team to have won the full set of league, cup and European Cup when Alex Ferguson’s celebrated side completed that particular clean sweep in 1998/99

City take on Inter Milan in next weekend’s Champions League final and sealed a fifth Premier League title in six seasons last month.

Watch videos below

Man City lift the FA Cup trophy 🏆🙌 pic.twitter.com/pV9fRIUVVL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 3, 2023

A second #EmiratesFACup title in his tenure 🏆🏆



Pep Guardiola was emotional at full-time pic.twitter.com/172PlA83xb — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 3, 2023