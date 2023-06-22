Thursday June 22, 2023 – Manchester City have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign Mateo Kovacic for £25 million.

The Croatian midfielder will undergo a medical at the City Football Academy as the two clubs have completed talks over a move that includes £5m in additional clauses based on performance.

Pep Guardiola has been an admirer of Kovacic for some time as the club believes he can play anywhere in his midfield.

Kovacic will add depth to City’s midfield line ahead of the 2023-2024 campaign and look to help Guardiola’s side maintain their dominance in the league.

He will undergo his medical at the Etihad once he returns from international duty with Croatia – having lost the UEFA Nations League final at Spain.

Kovacic’s departure will bring his five-year spell at Stamford Bridge to an abrupt end, having initially joined on loan from Real Madrid.

During his time with the club, he won a fourth Champions League trophy to the three he won in Madrid, as well as the Europa League in 2019.

The 29-year-old has featured 221 times for the Premier League giants, scoring on six occasions and providing 15 assists.