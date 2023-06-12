Monday June 12, 2023 – Pictures of a newly-single Marcus Rashford returning to his Miami hotel at 5am in the morning with ‘Big Body University’ lecturer, Courtney Caldwell have surfaced online.

The England and Manchester United star, 25, jetted out to Florida last week in the wake of his split from his childhood sweetheart and fiancée, Lucia Loi.

The couple, who dated from when they were 15, got engaged last year but are said to have split ‘months ago’.

Marcus has now sent tongues wagging as he partied into the early hours before heading back to his hotel with Courtney.

It was gathered that the footballer enjoyed a night out at Club Mr. Jones. During the night, Marcus is said to have enjoyed champagne and food at an exclusive cabana with private five-star hospitality service.

His date, Courtney put on a daring display in a barely-there miniskirt and cropped T-shirt as she chatted to the England star.

She describes herself as an entrepreneurial personal trainer who promises to help her clients get a plump bum like Kim Kardashian via ‘Big Body University’.

She also sells workout and meal plans online, and regularly partners with well-known fitness brands on social media.

A source told The Sun: ‘Courtney is not only beautiful, she’s business-minded and incredibly smart.

‘Marcus was lucky to spend time with her. She is really something special.’

It comes after it was revealed Marcus split from his childhood sweetheart fiancée Lucia ‘months ago’.

The former couple got engaged in May last year but according to a source ‘the relationship ran its course’, with the pair remaining ‘very close friends’.

A source told MailOnline of the split: ‘Marcus and Lucia haven’t been together for a number of months. It’s nothing complicated; the relationship ran its course and they remain very close friends, and have a lot of mutual respect for one another.’

‘Marcus is laser-focused on the next phase of his football career and is putting all of his focus in to that. He is about to come back to the UK after a successful trip coaching kids in Miami, and heads to England’s training camp this week.’