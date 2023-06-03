Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday June 3, 2023 – Manchester United could offer captain Harry Maguire to Chelsea as part of a player-plus-cash deal to bring Mason Mount to Old Trafford.

The Man United captain has slid down the pecking order in recent seasons, and is now considered fourth choice centre back behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

The Red Devils are set to pay the defender around £10million to leave the club this summer, as revealed by Mail Sport, with the out-of-favour player still under contract for another two years.

Now, reports from The Sun have suggested that he could form part of a player-plus-cash deal to bring Mount to Old Trafford.

Mount has yet to agree to a new contract at Chelsea, despite offers from the Blues, and with his deal up in 2024 is likely to depart this summer.

The England midfielder has drawn huge interest from across the Premier League’s top clubs, with United and Liverpool favourites to land his signature for next term.