Friday June 9, 2023 – Manchester United are considering sending winger Mason Greenwood out on loan for the whole of next season as their probe into the striker continues after rape and assault charges against him were dropped.

The club’s internal investigation into the striker, who saw charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault discontinued in February, remains ongoing.

According to Sports Mail, officials are looking into a move that would see the 21-year-old head abroad for up to a year. Italy, Spain, and Turkey are thought to be the three likeliest options.

United are understood to have stepped up their probe into Greenwood – who has two years remaining on his £75,000-a-week contract following the conclusion of their campaign on Saturday.

They could decide to release the player should they find he brought the club into disrepute, or they could complete the review and send him overseas to allow themselves a further period of reflection.

Greenwood has been spoken to by United as part of their investigation.

Police opened their probe after audio was released on social media last January. A video – which appeared to show a woman with multiple injuries and a blooded face – was also posted.

The Crown Prosecution Service dropped the charges in February, citing the withdrawal of key witnesses and ‘new material’ which ‘meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction’.

In a recent interview manager Erik ten Hag said Greenwood, who has scored 36 goals in 130 games for United, had ‘showed in the past he is capable of doing that’ when asked if he needed another striker to take the weight off Marcus Rashford’s shoulders.

The Dutchman added: ‘What we need besides Marcus Rashford is one extra player with scoring abilities whether it’s coming out of our own squad or we have to sign one.’