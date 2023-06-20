Tuesday June 20, 2023 – A New York man tragically killed his sister when he “abruptly” veered into oncoming traffic before fatally crashing into her vehicle, police said.

Dahlia Klink, 24, and two minors were killed in the crash after the 2005 Ford Focus they were in smashed head-on with the 2006 Dodge Ram driven by her brother, 21-year-old Evan Klink, according to New York state authorities.

Molly Kibler, only 6, and 17-year-old Havanah Lopez were pronounced dead at the scene on Freedom Road in the town of Freedom Saturday afternoon, June 17 while Dahlia Klink succumbed to her injuries at Erie County Medical Center Sunday.

A 4-year-old passenger in the Ford was also rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

Meanwhile, driver Evan Klink was treated for injuries and taken to the state police station in Warsaw, state police said.

A passenger in the Dodge car, 19-year-old Cameron Klink, was taken by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries.

State investigators are still investigating how the crash unfolded, but witnesses told police that the Dodge pick-up truck “abruptly” went into the oncoming lane though it’s still unknown if he made the sudden maneuver on purpose, a state police spokesperson told The Post on Monday.

The rate of speed Evan Klink was going is also under investigation as the state police’s collision reconstruction unit reviews physical evidence from Evan Klink’s vehicle, the spokesperson said.

State police are working with the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office to obtain a subpoena for the driver’s blood from the hospital where he sought medical attention, according to the spokesperson.

The small town of less than 3,000 people are in shock and grieving over the fiery crash

“When I heard it was brother and sister — that hit. I couldn’t believe it,” Freedom resident Sue Fish told WKBW.

“How’s the driver of the truck going to live with himself now and the rest of the family?”