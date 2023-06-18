Saturday June 17, 2023 – A 62 year old man shot himself whilst dreaming he was being robbed.

Mark M. Dicara, was found by police at his Illinois, USA home in April with a gunshot wound to the leg, the New York Post reports.

He told police officers he was having a nightmare about being robbed, which led him to get his .357 Magnum Revolver gun whilst still sleeping.

‘When he fired, he shot himself and apparently woke up from the dream,’ Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The bullet went through his leg and into the bed. Police officers confirmed no burglary had actually taken place.

Dicara was charged with possessing a firearm with a revoked Firearm Owners Identification card, which is required in the state of Illinois.

He was also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and released on bail after posting a $150,000 bond.

He is due in court on June 29.