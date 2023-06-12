Monday June 12, 2023 – A pharmacist has taken to Twitter to recount how his ex-wife dumped him and eloped with an investor after he became too busy and also forgot her birthday.

@DatGuy_DeMike who was responding to a tweet asking people to narrate the worst way they got dumped, tweeted;

“I was a pharmacist. My ex-wife & I were friends since kids.

My work week got hectic & I got home late one day to a cupcake on the table.

Forgot my wife’s birthday.

She ended up cheating on me & leaving me for an investor who took her on business trips.”

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleSecurity guard caught having SEX with a married woman – Escapes death after being stoned (PHOTO)
Next articleCheating man tells wife to concentrate on “raising the kids for him because he is busy with his life”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply