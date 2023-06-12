Monday June 12, 2023 – A pharmacist has taken to Twitter to recount how his ex-wife dumped him and eloped with an investor after he became too busy and also forgot her birthday.

@DatGuy_DeMike who was responding to a tweet asking people to narrate the worst way they got dumped, tweeted;

“I was a pharmacist. My ex-wife & I were friends since kids.

My work week got hectic & I got home late one day to a cupcake on the table.

Forgot my wife’s birthday.

She ended up cheating on me & leaving me for an investor who took her on business trips.”