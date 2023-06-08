Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – An American Facebook user has taken to the platform to narrate how a haircut he got messed him up during sex.

According to Ben Daryl, the lady he was having sex with suddenly started screaming while pointing out that “something” is dripping down his head. The Facebook user who shared photos of hair dye on his face, blamed his barber over the embarrassing incident.

He wrote;

“Maaaan i’m over this chick house, we started having sex, I started sweating she started screaming. All a sudden she said nigga wtf!!!Get off of me, what’s that dripping from your head? I said hunh, what you talmbout? She said Ben it’s 3 adidas stripes drizzling from yo hair. So I jumped out her bed and ran in her bathroom, looked in her mirror N see this shít, i swear my Barber got me fked up”