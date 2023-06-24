Saturday June 24, 2023 – A Twitter user has narrated how he hurriedly left a friend’s house because of his wife.

According to @theskyrocker, his friend’s wife sent him a text asking for him (Twitter user) to be sent out.

He added that he was able to see the text because he was holding his friend’s phone when it came in.

He further revealed that he’s still friends with the man he visited even though he never told him what happened.

He tweeted;

“Sometime last year, I drove from Ibadan Airport to Akobo to go and see a friend. I was holding my friend’s phone, and shortly, a message from his wife came in saying, “Tell your friend to go. We want to eat”. I politely drop the phone and head for the door. We are still very good friends today, and I didn’t tell him why I left that day without saying byes.”