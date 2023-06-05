Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 5, 2023 – A man has gone the extra mile to prove his undying love for his girlfriend by inking her name on his face, just to inform the entire world that he has found the right partner.

In the trending picture, the unidentified man inked the name Tynisha just above his left eyebrow

Well, the question that many social media users are currently asking is – What would the man do with the tattoo should the relationship hit the rocks since he got it done permanently on his skin?

See the photos.

