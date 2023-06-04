Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Saturday June 3, 2023 – A Twitter user has narrated how a man ended a talking stage with her friend after discovering that her ex is a yahoo boy.
@thatdammygirlie who revealed that the talking stage was quite an “interesting one” tweeted;
“My friend started an interesting talking stage few weeks back, this man legit stopped talking to her when he found out that her ex was a yahoo boy”
Look
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>