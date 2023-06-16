Friday June 16, 2023 – A man identified as Simon Ngonja has died a few days after he was attacked by his dog in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

According to reports, the deceased, said to be a senior staff at the Prime Minister’s office, was attacked by the German Shepherd dog when he returned from a trip on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

It was gathered that the dog pounced on him after opening the gate of his house.

He fought fiercely with the dog but couldn’t extricate himself.

In a bid to save him, a soldier shot and killed the dog.

He was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries and heavy bleeding.

Despite the best efforts to save him, he unfortunately died on Thursday morning, June 15, 2023.