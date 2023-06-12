Monday June 12, 2023 – A man claiming to be the father of Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford, has popped up on the internet.

In the video making rounds online, the man disclosed that he decided to go public because he doesn’t want Rashford and his generation to be lost.

Claiming that he respects the footballer’s mother, Melanie, he however insisted that the truth must be told.

The man also said that he’s not going public with the claim because he wants money, but because he wants his son.

The man further stated that there’s no need for DNA as he already knows the footballer’s mother.