Monday June 12, 2023 – Manchester City have overtaken Chelsea as England’s fourth most successful team following their Champions League win.

City secured their first-ever major European title with a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan on Saturday night as Pep Guardiola completed a treble, having won the Premier League and FA Cup earlier this season.

They became just the second team to do so, after rivals Manchester United in 1999, and moved up the list of the country’s most successful clubs with the win in Istanbul.

City now have 26 major trophies to their name, overtaking the Blues’ 25, and they are now hot on the heels of Arsenal, who have 31.

Under Guardiola, the club have won five Premier League titles in the last six years, having previously lifted the title under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini.

They have, however, won 10 major honours since they were first investigated over financial breaches, with a Champions League, four Premier Leagues, and five domestic cups to their names.

The club are currently being investigated over 115 charges of alleged Financial Fair Play breached, but they have maintained their innocence since the first charge.