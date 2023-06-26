Monday June 26, 2023 – French footballer, Benjamin Mendy has arrived in court to face his trial over one count of r3pe and another of attempted rape.

The Manchester City defender, 28, was seen going into Chester Crown Court this morning.

Jurors in his last trial, which ended in January, failed to reach verdicts on the two charges involving two different women.

The panel of seven men and four women had cleared the defender of six other counts of r3pe and one of sexual assault against four women following a six-month trial.

The judge in January had immediately set a new trial date of Monday for the two counts on which the jury did not return a verdict.

Mendy, whose contract with Manchester City expires at the end of this month, has denied all the charges filed against him.

Mendy joined Manchester City from French club Monaco in 2017. He has played 75 times for City, but his playing time was limited by injuries and a loss of form.

He has not played since August 15, 2021.

The last of his 10 caps for France came in November 2019, after the defender won the World Cup in 2018.