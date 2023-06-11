Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday June 11, 2023 – A Twitter user, Sammy Desh, has narrated how his cousin, Peter, ended up marrying woman who became a pastor.

This was after breaking up with his ex-girlfriend because she is too spiritual.

“My cousin broke up with his Ex girlfriend because she’s too spiritual and loves fasting too much.

He met another girl and they got married 3 years ago, his wife just got ordained as a pastor last week. I haven’t stopped laughing since,” he tweeted.