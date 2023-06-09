Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 9, 2023 – A 27-year-old man identified as Mkwate Chimbizi, has been arrested for the brutal murder of his wife, in Ngabu, Chikwawa, Malawi.

The suspect allegedly killed his wife by cutting off her breasts and removing her private parts before beheading her.

South East Police Region spokesperson, Edward Kabango, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, June 9, 2023, said that Chimbizi suspected that his wife, Luwiza Leonard, 23, was having an extramarital affair.

Kabango said the suspect was arrested on Thursday, June 8, and led officers to a site where he buried the victim’s head which had been found in a decomposed state.

The police spokesperson said Chimbizi threw his wife’s genitalia and breasts in a pit latrine.

According to him, the couple had a heated argument which escalated into a fight.

The suspect then allegedly hit Luwiza on the head with a stone, killing her instantly. He then took a panga and cut off her head, breast and private parts.

Kabango said the incident occurred June 3, 2023, adding that a search for the victim’s body is underway.