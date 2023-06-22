Thursday June 22, 2023 – A man has been arrested after one person was left in a life-threatening condition and another was injured in a stabbing attack at a London hospital.

Police said the man arrested at Central Middlesex Hospital in Park Royal sustained “self-inflicted” injuries.

The hospital was temporarily locked down but has since reopened with a police presence.

One witness described how patients and visitors were locked in a nurses’ room while police dealt with the incident.

Staff were evacuated from the hospital building, where officers will remain as searches are carried out. The Met Police said it was satisfied no-one else was being sought and that the stabbings were not being treated as terror-related.

Paramedics said they treated three people at the scene.

Amie Ferris-Rotman, who was visiting the hospital dialysis unit with her father, told Sky News police checked the area where they were, before locking them in a nurses’ room for about 45 minutes.

She said: “All the dialysis patients were quite freaked out.

“And at one point those who were about to go on to dialysis were put in wheelchairs and brought into a room, which is where we were as well, and they were locked in.”

The London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said the building was locked down as a “precautionary measure”.

In a tweet, the trust said: “While our clinics are reopening, we may need to reschedule your appointment if we can’t see you today.”