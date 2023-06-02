Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 2, 2023 – A man was allegedly caught raping an 8-year-old girl at the Bayelsa state capital in Nigeria.

According to reports, the suspect is a lover to the victim’s mother and usually stays in her house.

A video posted on Facebook shows residents of the area flogging the suspect.

