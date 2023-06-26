Monday, June 26, 2023 – Emuhaya Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Omboko Milemba found himself in trouble in Homa Bay County after he openly confessed to supporting President William Ruto’s controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Milemba, the National Chairman of the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), had attended a sports tournament for secondary school teachers at Tom Mboya University.

Trouble began immediately after the lawmaker was invited to address teachers before the final match could officially start.

The teachers were agitated after Milemba introduced himself as one of the MPs who supported the contentious finance bill.

“I am Omboko Milemba, who voted Yes for the Finance Bill,” Milemba said in his introductory remarks.

Upon hearing Milemba’s confession, a group of teachers started booing him, saying the bill would make their lives unbearable.

Efforts by the lawmaker to explain to the teachers the importance of the Finance Bill 2023 failed to bear fruits.

The rowdy teachers could be heard shouting, “Go away, go away”, as they insisted the function could not continue with his presence.

Watch the video below.

KUPPET National Chairman Omboko Milemba, who is also Emuhaya MP, went to Tom Mboya University in Homa Bay to flag off Secondary School Teachers Ball Games. They didn't even wait for him to test whether the mic was working. We will be there no matter what. pic.twitter.com/1y0gh9Cqg4 — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) June 26, 2023

