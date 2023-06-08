Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Barely a day after she claimed that President William Ruto abandoned her even after endorsing his presidency in the run-up to the 2022 General Election, popular Mama Mboga Pauline Waithira has changed her story.

In a video shared by Chief Administrative Secretary for ICT Dennis Itumbi yesterday, Waithira dismissed claims that she was ‘used and dumped’ by President William Ruto after he came to power.

According to her, the story that was published by the Daily Nation newspaper claiming that she was suffering after Ruto abandoned her despite being the face of his bottom-up campaigns is false.

She claimed that an unknown person approached her, while at her stall and took her pictures without her consent.

Waithira stated that she is annoyed over the reports that she had been used and dumped by the Kenya Kwanza government.

“I am very annoyed, I wonder who called him and said I have a problem, Ruto is not a child. He should have abused me instead of President Ruto because he doesn’t know my relationship with Ruto and why I like him,” said Waithira.

She stated that the President gave her Sh300,000 in 2022 after she accompanied him to Bomas where he was presenting his papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“Through President Ruto, my child has never been kicked out of school, I have never slept hungry or my house closed over rent.

“When someone says Ruto does not help me that is nonsense. Ruto gave me Sh300,000 when we were at Bomas,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.