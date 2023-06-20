Tuesday June 20, 2023 – UK-based makeup artist Larissa London has reacted to being called out for posting a photo of Davido and their son on Father’s Day.

Larissa had shared the photo with the caption

“Happy father’s day”

However, when called out for it, she responded by saying that the photo is a year old, and she could have posted it last year if she was clout chasing as insinuated.