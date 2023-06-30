Friday June 30, 2023 – Singer, Madonna was “strenuously rehearsing” for her upcoming Celebration Tour for weeks before she was found unresponsive and hospitalized, according to a new report.

“She had been putting in 12-hour days,” an insider told Page Six. “She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work.”

The Uniondale, Long Island, New York venue which once served as the New York Islanders’ home arena and now goes mostly unused had a private event scheduled over the weekend, so it came as no surprise to employees when they didn’t see her at rehearsals, the report adds

The 64-year-old “Material Girl” singer had a medical emergency and was found unresponsive on Saturday, June 24 and was rushed to an NYC hospital where she was intubated and placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

She has since been extubated and moved off of the critical care floor into a normal hospital room according to reports.

Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, explained on Instagram that the musician “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU,” but she’s expected to recover.

In light of her health scare, the entire tour which was set to begin in Vancouver on July 15 has been postponed.

Madonna has been posting pictures and videos from tour rehearsals on social media for months, and appeared healthy and happy in a photo posted just four days before her hospitalization.