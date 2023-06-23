Friday, June 23, 2023 – Jobless Kenyans have all the reasons to smile after Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua secured them thousands of jobs in Jamaican cruise ships.

In a statement, Mutua announced bilateral agreements with Jamaica, which include job and scholarship opportunities for Kenyans.

After the successful signing of several agreements, Kenyans can now explore exciting employment prospects in the cruise ship and health industries within the Caribbean country.

Moreover, students pursuing tourism studies can also look forward to advantageous exchange programs.

“We agreed on bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector to share knowledge and best practices between the Jamaican Maritime University and Kenya’s Bandari College.”

“This will include scholarships, student and faculty exchanges, joint development of curricula, internships, and training,” read the statement in part.

Mutua divulged these details after meeting Jamaica’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kamina Smith.

On the other hand, he also revealed that Kenyan farmers in the tea and coffee sectors would benefit from the new deal as Kenya targets the Jamaican market with a population of almost 3 million people.

He also indicated that Jamaica proposed partnering with Kenya in the fintech industry.

Other avenues for cooperation included fair international financial systems and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the respective Chambers of Commerce.

“To implement these action areas, we agreed to co-host the inaugural session of the Kenya-Jamaica Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) that will be preceded by a high-level visit to Nairobi, Kenya, in October 2023,” read the statement in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.