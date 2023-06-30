Friday, June 30, 2023 – Kenya Forest Service has advertised 4,000 unskilled nursery attendant job opportunities in various parts of the country.

In a notice in the government’s official paper Mygovt, KFS seeks to fill the positions across 300 tree nurseries under the government of Kenya.

The unskilled nursery attendants will be tasked with collecting and mixing nursery soil in the recommended ratio, collecting and sowing wildings, participating in tree planting and firefighting activities, and cleaning and maintaining of nursery compound, among other roles.

According to the notice, the job opportunities offer monthly wages of between Sh8,631 and Sh16,401.

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) are covered as incentives.

“The Service seeks to recruit 4,000 “Green Army” (unskilled Nursery Attendants) on Temporary Contract Terms to support the production of seedlings in KFS Tree Nurseries across the country,” the Notice read in part.

The recruitment is part of President William Ruto’s agenda of planting 15 billion trees.

The Special Presidential Programme seeks to accelerate the attainment of 30 per cent National Tree Cover by 2032.

Those employed will have a one-year working contract. The contract will be renewed subject to performance and budget.

How to Apply

Applicants must first be residents of targeted counties, sub-counties, and wards.

The applicants should visit the official website recruitment.kenyaforestservice.org and apply online.

The deadline for the application is July 22, 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.