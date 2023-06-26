Monday, June 26, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has once again been accused of assaulting a man and stripping him naked and later sharing his naked videos on social media.
In a video clip, Bernard Omondi revealed how he was beaten badly by Babu Owino and his goons, and when he went to report to the police, he was arrested instead of the perpetrators.
Here is the video of Bernard Omondi narrating how he was beaten by Babu Owino and his goons and when he tried to report to police he was arrested instead of those who assaulted him.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
