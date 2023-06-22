Thursday, June 22, 2023 – A middle-aged man from Migori County has named his hotel after Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, who was among a few MPs from Mt Kenya region who opposed the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

On Wednesday, just like she had stood up against the Finance Bill a week earlier, she opposed the increment of fuel levy from 8 to 16 percent, arguing that it would make life completely unbearable for Kenyans.

In the same way, she offended her party’s affiliates by opposing the Bill and subsequent amendments, Wamuchomba has gained favor and recognition from unlikely quarters.

Speaking on Wednesday on the floor of the House, Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed revealed that a man from Migori County has named his hotel after Gathoni Wamuchomba.

“There is a hotel named Gathoni Wamuchomba that has been opened in my constituency. She has gained favour from Kenyans from all over the country for standing with them,” Junet said.

Wamuchomba is opposed to the tax increment proposed by President William Ruto‘s regime, saying it will double the cost of living currently being witnessed in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.