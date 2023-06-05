Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday June 5, 2023 – Actress, Kate Henshaw shared lovely photos of herself and her daughter, Gabrielle Nuttal, on social media today June 5.

The mum and daughter rocked white shirts and Afro hairdos.

She posted the photos on her Instagram page with the caption;

‘’o proud of you, dearie..

May your light keep shining brighter and brighter..

#motheranddaughter

#beautifulmemories

#positivevibesonly

#positivevibes

#Goodvibes

#gratitude”

See another photo below