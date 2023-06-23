Friday, 23 June 2023 – A police officer based in Nyandarua was brutally murdered in what authorities believe stemmed from a love triangle.

59-year-old Joseph Kahungu was last seen leaving Turasha Police Station to buy some cigarettes from a nearby shop.

Members of the public tipped police officers after discovering his mutilated body on Thursday morning.

He had deep cuts on his face and neck and his wrist had been severed from his right hand.

His right foot had also been cleaved from his leg.

A man believed to have accosted him and killed him has since gone into hiding.

Police have arrested the suspect’s ex-wife, 40-year-old Tabitha Wanjira, to assist in investigations.

“The motive of the murder is suspected to be a love triangle. The officer was due for retirement on October 24, 2023. The scene was visited by SCPC Kipipiri, DCI Kipipiri, OCS Turasha and processed,” a police report reads.

