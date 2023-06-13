Tuesday, 13 June 2023 – Four thugs responsible for a string of armed robberies in Machakos, Mombasa and Kwale Counties over the past few months were shot dead last night in a fierce exchange of fire with detectives.

This is after the thugs defied orders to surrender, opting to challenge our men to a duel by shooting at them indiscriminately. Unbeknownst to the thugs, the sleuths who had trailed them for months were sharpening their claws each passing day, ready for any eventuality that would lead to the recovery of the government rifle in their possession.

Sounds of gunfire rent the air in the sleepy coastal creek of Takaungu in Kilifi County last night, as the sleuths drawn from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau, augmented by marksmen from the DCI Operations branch answered to the thugs’ provocation with precision.

The audacious gang that operated with the impudence of a stray stallion had on July 27, 2021 staged a bank heist at Equity bank in Matuu, Machakos County and made away with an undisclosed amount of money. This is after they disarmed a police officer who was on guard duties and took off with her AK-47 rifle serial number KE KP 5527115, that was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Since then, the miscreants terrorized Kenyans in over 10 armed robberies, through brazen attacks some staged during the day, targeting Mpesa shops and other business establishments in Mombasa and Kwale counties.

After comprehensive forensic analysis conducted at the DCI National Forensic Lab, the lost police firearm was linked to two suspects one only identified as Festus and the other as Tsuma Ndoro. Consequently, a team of highly skilled detectives was immediately mobilized to go after the thugs and after weeks of laying an ambush in Kwale, their efforts finally paid off when the thugs made a move and crossed the Likoni channel yesterday, at around 4pm.

The sleuths in an unmarked hatchback trailed them from Likoni ferry to Shimanzi, Nyali and Shariani before finally cornering them in Takaungu, moments to midnight. The miscreants were headed to Kilifi town to commit more robberies when our men scattered their mission.

The AK-47 assault rifle serial number KE KP 5527115 that was wrestled from a police officer in the Matuu Equity bank heist was recovered, loaded with only 7 rounds of 7.62-x39 caliber.

Two motorcycles make Boxer KMFS 631T and Haogin KMEF 182P, both red in colour that were used by the suspects as getaway means, were also impounded.

