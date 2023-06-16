Friday June 16, 2023 – A man was left in shock after a loan app he lent 14, 000 from and is yet to pay back, created a flyer in which they accused him of raping and killing a 5 year old girl.

The loan app company distributed the flyer to all the contacts on his phone.

A Twitter user friend of the man who is being falsely accused said immediately she received the flyer, she contacted him and that was when he told her that he owes the company 14, 000.

‘Stay clear of these loan apps please.

I just saw a flyer of my friend, he was accused of raping & killing a 5 year old. I called immediately to confirm, he debunked and said it’s from a loan app he’s owing 14k!!!!!”