Thursday June 8, 2023 – Liverpool have reportedly activated the transfer clause in the contract of Alexis Mac Allister at Brighton, the final step in the signing of the Argentine midfielder.

James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Arthur Melo have left the Merseyside club at the end of their contracts. The Reds are expected to sign at least three midfielders to revamp the department. And it is not a surprise that Jurgen Klopp looked to sign Mac Allister, one of the best midfielders in the premier league in the just concluded season.

The 24-year-old has already passed a medical examination, the report adds.

Mac Allister’s pay will increase from £50,000 to £150,000 per week. A five-year agreement that lasts through 2028 will be signed.

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Reds secured the services of the Argentine for just £35 million which has been termed as a ‘steal’ by numerous sports publications.

Romano tweeted: “Liverpool have just signed Alexis Mac Allister for… £35m.”

“The Reds have triggered the clause to sign the midfielder. The final documents are currently in the process of being signed.