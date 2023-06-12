Monday June 12, 2023 – Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is reportedly set to be appointed as the new manager of Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

Gerrard, who was sacked by Aston Villa last October, has been out of work since then.

According to journalist Romain Molina, Gerrard has arrived in Saudi Arabia as he prepares to take the Al-Ettifaq job.

The 43-year-old was linked with the position at the weekend and it now appears that he is close to being appointed. Al-Ettifaq finished in seventh place this season out of 16 teams.

Gerrard will be the latest big name to head to Saudi Arabia, with Cristiano Ronaldo having joined Al-Nassr in January. Karim Benzema left Real Madrid for Al-Ittihad and will be joined by Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

During his time at Villa, Gerrard won 13, drew eight, and lost 19 of his 40 matches in charge. Prior to that, he won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers in the 2020-21 campaign.