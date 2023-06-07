Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday June 6, 2023 – Superstar footballer, Lionel Messi will reportedly make a decision on his future in the coming hours after his father met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Monday June 5.

It was gathered that his father and agent, Jorge Messi spoke to Laporta regarding a return to Barcelona, but the conversation was pessimistic with the Spanish champions unable to make a proper offer because of the restrictions of financial fair play that remain on the club’s finances.

According to Mail Online, Lionel Messi will now make a decision on his future with Al Hilal and Inter Miami also in for the Argentine legend.

Messi has left Paris St Germain and has offers from Al Hilal and Inter Miami. Other European sides have shown tentative interest, but the Argentina captain’s salary remains an obstacle.

Barca are due to meet La Liga officials to make a presentation regarding their finances and Messi wants to make a quick decision over his next choice.

Messi played his last game for PSG on Saturday in a 3-2 defeat to Clermont – which saw the World Cup-winning captain booed by his own fans.

The forward’s father, who is also his agent, was seen heading into to be Laporta’s house for a meeting.

A deal would see Messi return to the club he called home for 17 years, giving the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner what would likely be a fairytale ending to his career.

Messi scored 32 goals in 73 appearances for PSG as he rekindled his relationship with ex-Barcelona star Neymar and formed a formidable forward set-up with the Brazilian and Kylian Mbappe. But he failed to help the club lift their first Champions League trophy.

At Barcelona, Messi netted 672 times in 778 appearances and won 34 trophies.