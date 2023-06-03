Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday June 3, 2023 – Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed Lionel Messi will decide on his future next week amid a possible return back to the club.

Messi left Barca to join PSG in 2021 and spent two years in Paris, but boss Christophe Galtier confirmed on Thursday that the 35-year-old would leave the club.

The Argentine World Cup winner has been linked with a move to Inter Miami, who are reportedly willing to sign him as a free agent before loaning him to Barca for 18 months.

Now the Barcelona boss has told Mundo Deportivo that Messi will make his mind up in the coming seven days and there’s nothing stopping a move back to LaLiga .

Xavi said: ‘He will decide next week and now there are 200 hypotheses. In the end he will decide his future and here he has the doors open, there is no more debate.

‘If it is the coach who has to give the OK to come, he has the OK at 100%.’

When asked about what role Xavi views Messi in, the 43-year-old said: ‘Well, in many positions he can adapt inside, he can play as a winger, he can play as a midfielder, he can play as a false nine, where he has played all his life.

‘In the end, you have to find a natural habitat to enhance all your game, but I do see that it can help us a lot, I think we lack that talent in the last third and Leo always gives it to you.’

Messi wants to make a sensational return to the Catalan giants but the club are locked in a battle with LaLiga to see if a move is financially viable.

Messi’s only concrete offer as of yet is from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, with the Riyadh-based team offering a two-year deal worth towards £2billion.