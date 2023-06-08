Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – Lionel Messi has reportedly decided to join Inter Miami with the move set to be announced within the next few hours.

According to Guillem Balague, Messi has made the decision to head to the South Florida-based club.

He said Messi will link up with the Florida-based outfit once his PSG contract expires at the end of June.

Fabrizio Romano says that Messi will confirm his decision through an announcement in the coming hours.

This morning, French outlet L’Equipe said the South Florida-based club was ‘on pole’ for Messi’s signature after the Argentine received formal offers from Saudi Arabia.

Inter Miami currently sits six points adrift of a Final Series Playoff place with a game in hand.

Messi will leave PSG having contributed 32 goals and 35 assists from his 75 appearances in all competitions, helping the French giants win two Ligue 1 titles.

If and when a transfer to Miami is confirmed, Messi will ply his trade outside of Europe for the first time in his professional career