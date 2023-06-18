Sunday, 18 June 2023 – Citizen TV anchor Lillian Muli has wished city businessman Jared Nevaton a happy Father’s Day.

Taking to her social media pages, the mother of two posted a heartfelt message to Jared and described him as a good man.

“Happy Father’s Day to this good man. You are loved by us. I celebrate you for being a good man and an even better father,” she wrote.

Lillian and Jared welcomed their son in 2018.

She has another son from her previous marriage.

However, she did not celebrate her ex-husband on the special day dedicated to all fathers all over the world.

