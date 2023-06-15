Thursday June 15, 2023 – A referee identified as Mustapha Bello was killed after being struck by lightning during a friendly football match in Madalla town, Niger State.

The deceased popularly known as Mustafa Coach 02 among football fans, and a member of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFA) met his tragic end on Tuesday evening, June 13, 2023, during the match played in the community’s primary and secondary schools’ field.

An eyewitness, Muhammed Musa, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said the match in which Suleja and Madalla youths participated, was on half time break around 5:20 pm when the incident happened.

“It was raining and all the footballers along with their fans were taken refuge inside the school’s classrooms. The referee along with his assistant (line man) rushed back to the field, demanding the players to join them,” the witness explained.

“They were only at the centre of the pitch when the thunder struck. Two of them were rushed to a hospital, where the referee was confirmed dead on arrival while his assistant was revived.”

A family member of the deceased, who simply gave his name as Ibrahim, said Ibrahim was buried Wednesday morning in Suleja town where he lived.