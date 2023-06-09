Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 June 2023 – Former Citizen TV anchor Anne Kiguta has told the court that she is struggling to raise her kids single-handedly after her ex-lover and baby daddy Jomo Gecaga absconded parental responsibilities.

Through her lawyer, Anne told the court that life became tough after she lost her well-paying job at Citizen TV.

Since her kids were used to a high-end lifestyle, she had to take loans to fund the lifestyle to ensure that they do not fall into depression.

She also gets limited help from her family, friends, and the kids’ grandfather through the family trust.

The family trust is operated by the kids’ grandfather and comprises of various companies that take care of the various needs of the grandchildren, including her kids.

Anne Kiguta claims Gecaga stopped providing for their kids in 2018.

They were forced to seek shelter in a small home after being evicted from their home in the upmarket neighbourhood where Gecaga used to pay a monthly rent of Ksh 555,555.

The sudden shift of lifestyle greatly affected the kids psychologically.

At the time of being evicted from their home, the kids had joined an international school in an upmarket estate but they also dropped and started being home-schooled.

