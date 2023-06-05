Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, June 5, 2023 – Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has finally spoken after President William Ruto threatened Kenya Kwanza Alliance Member of Parliament who will vote against the Finance Bill 2023.

The Bill, which is being sponsored by President William Ruto’s government, has proposed a raft of new taxes to be imposed on Kenyans in the financial year 2023/2024.

In a clear indication of his determination to ensure the Bill sails through, Ruto warned his Kenya Kwanza brigade not to dare vote against it when it is tabled before the House.

“I am waiting to see the MPs who will go against the government’s plan to give their voters employment. We want to see and know those going against this Finance Bill,” Ruto said in Narok during a Thanksgiving prayer service.

But speaking on Monday, Ledama who is among opposition senators opposing the bill, urged MPs not to be threatened by Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to vote in favour of the Finance Bill 2023.

The senator also urged MPs that they have been given power by the constitution to deny Ruto and his deputy money to fund their expensive lifestyle.

“Members of parliament please remember that you are the ones who have the power. Do not be threatened by President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua. You can start by denying them money,” Ledama tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST