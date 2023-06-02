Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 2, 2023 – Bloggers who ditched Azimio and joined the Kenya Kwanza propaganda team are reportedly earning peanuts.

Vocal Azimio blogger Akbas Omondi shared an invoice from the Ministry of Interior showing the money that is reportedly disbursed to the pro-government bloggers.

Unlike in the previous regime where pro-government bloggers were swimming in money, bloggers in the current regime are struggling financially.

Aoko Otieno is among the pro-government bloggers who have taken to Twitter to call out the Ministry of Interior for paying them peanuts.

She claimed that Interior Permanent Secretary Raymond Amollo has been embezzling money set aside for bloggers.

Check out the leaked invoice below.

