Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi-based lawyer, Danstan Omari, has joined the growing list of those seeking to become the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The seat fell vacant after former officeholder Noordin Haji was appointed the director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Omari on Thursday told journalists he was going to apply for the top job.

He said he had the required qualifications for the job given his vast experience in the corridors of justice.

“I don’t think there is anyone who is more qualified than I am right now. I don’t think there is anyone who can compete with me in the criminal space,” Omari said.

The panel that will interview Omari consists of Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Twalib Mbarak, Public Service PS Mary Kimonye, and Central Organization of Trade Unions secretary general Francis Atwoli.

The team is tasked with recruiting and recommending suitable candidates to the president for appointment.

